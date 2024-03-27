Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $174.36. The company had a trading volume of 710,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

