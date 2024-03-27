Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Up 266.7% in March

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCA. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCA remained flat at $11.01 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.