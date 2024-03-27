Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,402 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $107.63. 1,422,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,138. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

