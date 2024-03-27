Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $11.17 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 447,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.50% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFEM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 172,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,103. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

