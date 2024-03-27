CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CCLDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

