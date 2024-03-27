CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CCLDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.
About CareCloud
