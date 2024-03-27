Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CCL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 49,444,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,300,465. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $43,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

