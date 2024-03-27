Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $17.03

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $16.61. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 35,146,217 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

