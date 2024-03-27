Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,187,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,999,749 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $15.39.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.