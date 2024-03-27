Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,187,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,999,749 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,181,000. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 717,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 484,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

