Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $316.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.24. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $210.51 and a 52-week high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

