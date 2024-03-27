CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

