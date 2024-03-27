Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.00 and last traded at $179.41, with a volume of 692149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.33.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

