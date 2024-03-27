Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.78 and last traded at $86.30. Approximately 1,222,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,936,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.