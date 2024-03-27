Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Trading Up 2.6 %

LON CEY traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 110.90 ($1.40). 4,157,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,165. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.10 ($1.45). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,848.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

