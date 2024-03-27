Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

