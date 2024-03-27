Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 28,760 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 138,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
MDYV opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $75.03.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
