Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 28,760 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 138,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MDYV opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $75.03.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.