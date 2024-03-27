Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 805 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

