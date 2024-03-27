Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

