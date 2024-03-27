Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
PPL Price Performance
PPL stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
PPL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
