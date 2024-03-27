Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Edison International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.