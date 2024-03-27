Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

