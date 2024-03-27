Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,608,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 686,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

