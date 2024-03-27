Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

