Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QUAL stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

