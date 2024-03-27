Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,969,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.21 and its 200 day moving average is $238.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

