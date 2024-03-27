Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

