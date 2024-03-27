Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 59 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $424.24 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.79 and a 52-week high of $441.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

