Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 193,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $200.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

