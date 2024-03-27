Centurion (CNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Centurion has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $53,655.50 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00070376 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

