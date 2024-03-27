China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 6,325.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Resources Beer Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of China Resources Beer stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,934. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
