ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $31.18. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 3,667 shares trading hands.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

