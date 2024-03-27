ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $31.18. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 3,667 shares trading hands.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 1.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.