Chromocell Therapeutics Co.’s (NYSE:CHRO) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 27th

Chromocell Therapeutics’ (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 27th. Chromocell Therapeutics had issued 1,100,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Chromocell Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance
NYSE:CHRO opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Chromocell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
Chromocell Therapeutics Company Profile
