Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $669.00 and last traded at $669.00, with a volume of 10949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.40.

The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $618.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.