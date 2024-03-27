Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.800-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.80-15.00 EPS.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $64.79 on Wednesday, hitting $698.19. 281,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.73. Cintas has a 52 week low of $436.54 and a 52 week high of $702.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

