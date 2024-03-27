Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.80-15.00 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $618.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.73. Cintas has a twelve month low of $436.54 and a twelve month high of $644.96.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

