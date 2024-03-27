Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.800-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.80-15.00 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $62.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $696.00. 361,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.73. Cintas has a 52 week low of $436.54 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.29.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

