Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.80-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57-9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.56 billion.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Shares of CTAS opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas has a one year low of $436.54 and a one year high of $644.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cintas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,780,000 after acquiring an additional 284,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

