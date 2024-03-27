Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.62

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2470240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.