Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 152,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,037. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $67.37.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

