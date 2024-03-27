ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.77% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

CACG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. 721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market cap of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

