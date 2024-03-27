Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.40

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 5287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $715.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.