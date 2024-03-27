Clever Leaves (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

CLVR stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Featured Stories

