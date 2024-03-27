CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX stock traded up GBX 31.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219.50 ($2.77). The company had a trading volume of 4,231,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,585. The firm has a market cap of £614.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5,487.50 and a beta of 0.49. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.50 ($2.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($380.16). In related news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($378.97). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($380.16). 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

