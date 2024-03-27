CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 68000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.05.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

