Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 391.80% from the stock’s current price.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.67. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 330,283 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 721.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

