Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,868 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $203,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,615. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

