Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 112,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. 2,146,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,704. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

