Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $227,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,034,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495,047. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.