Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 187,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,872. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

