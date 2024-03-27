Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Trimmed by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. 623,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,576. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

