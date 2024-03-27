Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $53.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

